IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center APRIL 2022 GP Images (Flyer) Join us for an in-person public meditation class!

Would you like to develop a peaceful and loving mind?

Everyone Welcome! New and Experienced Meditators alike.

Mondays, Grandin Co-Lab : 6:00 PM

With Resident Teacher Barbara Stein

In-Person Class with Post-Session Recording Available

Due to VDH recommendations masks are required.

Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org