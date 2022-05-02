IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

to

Grandin CoLab 1327 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Would you like to develop a peaceful and loving mind?

Everyone Welcome! New and Experienced Meditators alike.

Mondays, Grandin Co-Lab : 6:00 PM

With Resident Teacher Barbara Stein

In-Person Class

Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org

Info

Grandin CoLab 1327 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Health & Wellness, Meditation, Religion & Spirituality
5405217989
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-02 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-09 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-23 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE - 2022-05-30 18:00:00 ical