IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE
to
Pomegranate Restaurant & Gathering Place 106 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, Virginia
DHARMAPALA KADAMPA BUDDHIST CENTER
JULY - SUMMER 2021 GP SERIES
BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE
CLASS TOPIC : LETTING GO OF EGO : FREEING OURSELVES FROM OUR PROBLEMS
Wishing for inner peace?
Please join us for the much awaited start of live in person classes Monday July 19!
Recording download will be available for those unable to attend in person.
It will be wonderful to gather as a community again in person and we so look forward to seeing everyone there!
Social distancing will be in place. Pre-registration is required. Masks required if unvaccinated.
Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org