IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

× Expand DHARMAPALA KADAMPA BUDDHIST CENTER JULY - SUMMER 2021 GP SERIES BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

CLASS TOPIC : LETTING GO OF EGO : FREEING OURSELVES FROM OUR PROBLEMS

Wishing for inner peace?

Please join us for the much awaited start of live in person classes Monday July 19!

Recording download will be available for those unable to attend in person.

It will be wonderful to gather as a community again in person and we so look forward to seeing everyone there!

Social distancing will be in place. Pre-registration is required. Masks required if unvaccinated.

Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org