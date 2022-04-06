Tony® Award-winning musical by Quiara AlegrÍa and Lin-Manual Miranda

Drama, Musical | April 6 – April 24

Kicking off the 2022 Trinkle MainStage Series is the Tony-Award-winning musical In The Heights. Transporting audiences to a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, this groundbreaking musical tells a universal story of family, hope, and resilience. Bodega owner Usnavi and his friend’s dream, hope, and work for a brighter future. Written by Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), In The Heights combines hip-hop, salsa, and soul with classic musical theatre to create a theatrical experience like no other.

Mask-wearing will be required for all MMT patrons including children under age 12 regardless of vaccination status. We cannot promise all parties will be spaced 6 feet apart. If you are concerned with spacing, you may arrive at the theatre 30 minutes prior to the show and we will do our best to seat you at a distance. MMT will follow all CDC and VDH guidelines at the time of performance.

IN THE HEIGHTS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

APRIL 20TH PERFORMANCE IS SOLD OUT.