Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
Celebrate the birth of America and the 244th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with some good early-American-style fun at Thomas Jefferson’s Bedford County retreat. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, colonial militia recruiting, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, pony rides, a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence and more!
Info
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551