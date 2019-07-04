Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the American spirit—and the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence—with a fun-filled day at Thomas Jefferson’s private retreat. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftsmen, colonial militia recruiting, archaeology displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence and more! Admission to the Independence Day festivities is $10 for adults (ages 16+) and free for children (ages 15 and under).