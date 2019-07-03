Independence Day Festival in Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is proud to present the 36th Annual Independence Festival on July 3, 2019 at the Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount.

Free Admission!! Come for Dinner and Stay for the Biggest and Best Fireworks Show Ever!!! The Fireworks will begin at dark and we will have live music throughout the evening (more info to come).

Our event will also include the return of the Dunking Booth and drawing for numerous Raffle Prizes, including $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000.

The monies raised from the Raffle Ticket Sales will be used for projects in Franklin County (more details on the projects to come closer to the Festival).

Mark your calendars for a fun filled evening and fireworks! Watch this event for more details as the come available on the Music and Raffle Tickets!