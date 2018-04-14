Independent Living Expo 2018, on Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Salem Civic Center, is a FREE day of seeing, touching, trying and learning about the different types of assistive technology (AT) that can be used to help a person with a disability be independent. All people use some sort of technology but for people with disabilities AT provides equal access and helps them to perform functions that can be difficult or impossible. Types of AT include augmentative communication devices, Bluetooth, phone apps, screen readers, wearable AT, environmental and vehicle modifications, computer software, self-care items and more. Our hope is to bring information about services and devices together under one roof for people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, service providers and others to see, feel, try and learn how AT can support independent living. Independent Living Expo 2018 is being organized by the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center. For more information, email acalloway@brilc.org, call 540-341-1231 or visit www.brilc.org