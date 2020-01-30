Indian Ink Theatre Company "Mrs. Krishnan's Party"

Mrs. Krishnan’s boarder, overzealous wannabe DJ, James (Justin Rogers) has invited a few friends into the back room of the corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam and the return home of her son. But when around 100 strangers turn up (the audience), Mrs. Krishnan (Kalyani Nagarajan) has no choice but to throw the party of her life, and audience members are the partygoers.