Indian Ink Theatre Company "Mrs. Krishnan's Party"
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Mrs. Krishnan’s boarder, overzealous wannabe DJ, James (Justin Rogers) has invited a few friends into the back room of the corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam and the return home of her son. But when around 100 strangers turn up (the audience), Mrs. Krishnan (Kalyani Nagarajan) has no choice but to throw the party of her life, and audience members are the partygoers.
Info
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map