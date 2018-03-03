Indoor Flea Market & Antique Show
Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153
On Saturday, March 3 Roanoke Moose Family Center is proud to host an INDOOR Spring Flea Market and Antique Show. Here's your chance to pick up some new treasures while we get ready for spring. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Call Andrea at 540-588-9760 to reserve your table. $20 for a 10x10 space including an 8 foot table and two chairs.
Info
