Indoor Flea Market & Antique Show

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153

On Saturday, March 3 Roanoke Moose Family Center is proud to host an INDOOR Spring Flea Market and Antique Show. Here's your chance to pick up some new treasures while we get ready for spring. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Call Andrea at 540-588-9760 to reserve your table. $20 for a 10x10 space including an 8 foot table and two chairs.

Info
Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family, Markets
540-384-6034
540-384-6034
