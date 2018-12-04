The Influence of Women - Art Show Opening and Public Retirement Party

× Expand VTCSOM Dr. Cynda Johnson, founding dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, will be honored at the opening reception for the art show, The Influence of Women.

This show will explore and celebrate the many different ways women affect their worlds. The focus of the show was developed in appreciation for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Founding Dean Cynda Johnson, who will retire at the end of the year. The opening reception will serve as a public retirement party. All are invited to stop by and wish her well!