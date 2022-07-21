× Expand InnovAge InnovAge

InnovAge to Host Open House at Roanoke Valley Senior Center

This Thursday, July 21, InnovAge will open its doors to the community at its InnovAge Virginia PACE – Roanoke Valley center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., InnovAge will offer tours of the facility that opened in June 2021. Munsey’s Smoke Shack will be on hand, serving barbecue.

Staff will answer questions from older adults, family caregivers, and other community members who may want to learn more about the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), including eligibility, costs, and included services.

As an alternative to nursing facilities, PACE is designed to keep older adults independent and living at home for as long as safely possible. PACE provides comprehensive coordinated care led by clinicians that includes primary care, dental and vision care, in-home care, specialty care coordination, transportation, and social engagement.

InnovAge’s Roanoke Valley center is approximately 25,000 square feet. It features five clinical exam rooms, including one that is designated for use by outside specialty providers; and four day rooms, all of which open to a large connected and secure patio. One of the day rooms is designated for memory care. The center also has a dental suite, large warming kitchen, and areas for personal care and therapy.

InnovAge has operated a PACE center in the Roanoke Valley since 2017. It also has PACE centers in three other Virginia communities: Charlottesville, Richmond, and Newport News.

Date and Time - Thursday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address - InnovAge Virginia PACE – Roanoke Valley, 1606 Lynchburg Turnpike, Salem, VA 24153

RSVP - 540-797-8825 or AJones@MyInnovAge.com

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value-based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies – participants, their families, providers, and government payors – “win.” As of March 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,800 participants across 18 centers in five states.