Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Insect Fest at Explore Park on Saturday August 3rd, 2024.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of insects at Explore Park. This event offers a unique opportunity to explore and learn about these fascinating creatures through a variety of interactive activities, displays, and educational opportunities. Discover the intricate beauty of insects, their role in the ecosystem, and gain an understanding of their behaviors and habitats.