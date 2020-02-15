Intermediate Watercolor Workshop

× Expand TMA Come out and paint the afternoon away!

Designed as a follow up class to our introductory level watercolor courses, this intermediate workshop will help you take your skills and watercolor artwork to the next level. With heavy emphasis on mastering key painting techniques, there will be a balance of demonstration and instruction by Mariam Foster, guided painting prompts to define your practice, as well as plenty of time to work on a project of your choosing. Worried about what intermediate means? Maybe you’ve dabbled in watercolor painting and want to learn how to get the most out of your supplies, or maybe you have been painting for some time and just feel stuck or uninspired. Either way, this course will help you build and enhance your existing skills. Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $40, $32 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.