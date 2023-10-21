International Wine and Food Festival

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Announcing the First Annual Greater Williamson Road Area International Wine and Food Festival  --  a celebration of wine, food, music and fun that you don’t want to miss!  Many selections of wine tastings coupled with finger food dining. 

Date: Saturday, October 21st

VIP Tickets  $75/person – VIP 1-Hour Early Admission (1:00 – 2:00), Special “Exclusive” VIP Reserve Wine Tasting – includes Tasting Glass and personal conversations with wine experts; Unlimited wine tastings from many Virginia and International Wineries;  Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment.  Full (and first) access to the Main Wine Event in the Special Event Center (2:00 – 5:00) as well as first viewing of the Silent Auction.

General Admission Tickets --- $60/person (2:00p – 5:00p) – includes Tasting Glass, unlimited wine tasting from many Virginia and International Wineries;  Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment.

Designated Driver/Food Tasting Only  --  $20 (includes soft drink/bottled water)

Live Music to be provided by Cinematheque in the Special Event Center.  Silent Auction

Co-Sponsored by The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association and Berglund Center

Info

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
540-853-2510
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - International Wine and Food Festival - 2023-10-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - International Wine and Food Festival - 2023-10-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - International Wine and Food Festival - 2023-10-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - International Wine and Food Festival - 2023-10-21 00:00:00 ical