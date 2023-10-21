International Wine and Food Festival
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
Announcing the First Annual Greater Williamson Road Area International Wine and Food Festival -- a celebration of wine, food, music and fun that you don’t want to miss! Many selections of wine tastings coupled with finger food dining.
Date: Saturday, October 21st
VIP Tickets $75/person – VIP 1-Hour Early Admission (1:00 – 2:00), Special “Exclusive” VIP Reserve Wine Tasting – includes Tasting Glass and personal conversations with wine experts; Unlimited wine tastings from many Virginia and International Wineries; Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment. Full (and first) access to the Main Wine Event in the Special Event Center (2:00 – 5:00) as well as first viewing of the Silent Auction.
General Admission Tickets --- $60/person (2:00p – 5:00p) – includes Tasting Glass, unlimited wine tasting from many Virginia and International Wineries; Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment.
Designated Driver/Food Tasting Only -- $20 (includes soft drink/bottled water)
Live Music to be provided by Cinematheque in the Special Event Center. Silent Auction
Co-Sponsored by The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association and Berglund Center