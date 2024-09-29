International Food and Wine Tour

× Expand WRABA Williamson Road Area Business Association and the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center hosts International Food & Wine Tour.

Williamson Road Area Business Association is partnering with The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center to host an International Food & Wine Tour on Sunday, September 29th. The event, matching wines with food pairings to include music, an educational activity with hotel sommeliers, and a special wine testing in a "special hotel location," will be spread out over several rooms at the hotel. All net proceeds will go towards our Façade Grant Project for the greater Williamson Road.