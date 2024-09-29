International Food and Wine Tour

to

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Williamson Road Area Business Association is partnering with The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center to host an International Food & Wine Tour on Sunday, September 29th. The event, matching wines with food pairings to include music, an educational activity with hotel sommeliers, and a special wine testing in a "special hotel location," will be spread out over several rooms at the hotel. All net proceeds will go towards our Façade Grant Project for the greater Williamson Road.

Info

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers
540-362-3293
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - International Food and Wine Tour - 2024-09-29 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - International Food and Wine Tour - 2024-09-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - International Food and Wine Tour - 2024-09-29 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - International Food and Wine Tour - 2024-09-29 16:00:00 ical