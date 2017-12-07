International Holiday Celebration and Fundraiser

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc. (RVSCI) is sponsoring an International Holiday Celebration as a fundraising event at the Shenandoah Club in downtown Roanoke on Thursday, December 7, 2017 (6:00 pm – 8:30 pm). Featuring traditional holiday cuisine from around the world, this is a wonderful event to support RVSCI’s local and international projects. The Shenandoah Club’s renowned restaurant staff will prepare delicacies from the countries of our seven sister cities. Admission is $65 and includes holiday entertainment and a visit from St. Nick. A cash bar will be provided.

RVSCI is a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network that creates and strengthens partnerships between the United States and international communities. Starting more than 50 years ago, the Roanoke Valley has developed partnerships with seven Sister Cities: Wonju, South Korea; Kisumu, Kenya; Pskov, Russia; Florianópolis, Brazil; Opole, Poland; Lijiang, China; and St.-­‐Lô, France.

We encourage individuals and organizations to provide tax-­‐deductible sponsorships to support the mission of RVSCI, which is committed to fostering and encouraging mutual understanding, friendship and peace through cultural, medical, economic, educational and professional exchanges among the people of the Roanoke Valley and the citizens of our seven sister cities on four continents.