× Expand Berglund Center

Announcing the First Annual Greater Williamson Road Area International Wine and Food Festival -- a celebration of wine, food, music and fun that you don’t want to miss! Many selections of wine tastings coupled with finger food dining.

Date and Time:

Saturday, February 24th

VIP Tickets $75/person – VIP 1-Hour Early Admission (1:00 – 2:00), Special “Exclusive” VIP Reserve Wine Tasting – includes Tasting Glass and personal conversations with wine experts; Unlimited wine tastings from many Virginia and International Wineries; Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment. Full (and first) access to the Main Wine Event in the Special Event Center (2:00 – 5:00) as well as first viewing of the Silent Auction.

General Admission Tickets --- $60/person (2:00p – 5:00p) – includes Tasting Glass, unlimited wine tasting from many Virginia and International Wineries; Delectable food bites paired with the wines; musical entertainment.

Designated Driver/Food Tasting Only -- $20 (includes soft drink/bottled water)

Live Music to be provided by Cinematheque in the Special Event Center. Silent Auction Co-Sponsored by The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association and Berglund Center