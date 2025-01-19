× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

WINE + FOOD + MUSIC

Sample more than 40 wines from around the world while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d’oeuvres and desserts at the Taubman Museum of Art’s Annual International Wine Festival.

A JOURNEY THROUGH WINE

From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines. The souvenir wine glass is yours to take home to remember your special day.

Hors d’oeuvres and desserts are provided by Blue Ridge Catering.

Live music provided by Gypsy Jazz featuring Logan Valleroy, Brian Mesko, and Willis Greenstreet.

This is a 21+ event. Photo ID will be required for entrance.

Photo ID must match name of ticket holder for all sales. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales are final.