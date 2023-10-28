Into the Darkness Night Trail Run

This is the Roanoke Valley’s most unique event. The course will take you through 4 miles of the Explore Park. Much of the course is on IMBA designed trails.

The course consists of 2 miles of twisty rolling single track and 2 mile of grass and gravel roads. These trails will be marked with reflective arrows, glow sticks, and the occasional surprise (nothing scary, this is a family event). Every effort will be taken so that you will easily be able to find your way and stay on course.

A light source is mandatory; it is recommended that you have at least a headlamp or flashlight. I personally think it is best to carry one of each. A headlamp to see where you are going and a flashlight to cast shadows and give you depth perception (easier to see those sneaky roots and rocks). We will leave this up to your personal preference. It is recommended that you try your choice of light source under similar conditions prior to running the race.

PLEASE NOTE—Headlamps, flashlights, and any other light source will not be provided by race management.

Registration Fees;

4M:

$32.00 on or before October 3rd (plus processing fee)

$37.00 after October 3rd (plus processing fee)

$40.00 from Thursday 10/26/23 until the Race

10/26/23 – Thursday – Gilbert Chiropractic – 10-1 & 3-6pm – 375-3990

10/28/23 – Saturday – Explore Park – Packet Pick-up from 5:15pm-6:40pm

Race Day Itinerary

5:15-6:40pm – Packet Pickup and Check-in.

6:45-7:00pm – Race Briefing – Discussion of Race & Course details.

Post Race

– All runners will get one bottle of water and some prepackaged food (don’t worry, your pumpkin bread fix should be met)

– You are encouraged to bring your own water and food for after the event.

– Into the Darkness Awards Ceremony

Age brackets for the races include, for both male and female:

9 & Under; 10-14; 15-19, 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 & over

The top 3 overall male and female finishers for each race will receive distinctive awards.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive a medal recognizing their achievement.