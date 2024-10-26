Into the Darkness Night Trail Run

Registration Fees;

4M:

$32.00 on or before October 1st (plus processing fee)

$37.00 after October 2nd (plus processing fee)

$40.00 from Thursday 10/24/24 until the Race

About the Race

This year’s course will the same as last year and the 2018 and prior course

This is the Roanoke Valley’s most unique event. The course will take you through 4 miles of the Explore Park. Much of the course is on IMBA designed trails. The course consists of 2 miles of twisty rolling single track and 2 mile of grass and gravel roads. These trails will be marked with reflective arrows, glow sticks, and the occasional surprise (nothing scary, this is a family event). Every effort will be taken so that you will easily be able to find your way and stay on course.

A light source is mandatory; it is recommended that you have at least a headlamp or flashlight. I personally think it is best to carry one of each. A headlamp to see where you are going and a flashlight to cast shadows and give you depth perception (easier to see those sneaky roots and rocks). We will leave this up to your personal preference. It is recommended that you try your choice of light source under similar conditions prior to running the race.

PLEASE NOTE—Headlamps, flashlights, and any other light source will not be provided by race management.

10/24/24 – Thursday – Gilbert Chiropractic – 10-1 & 3-6pm – 375-3990

10/26/24 – Saturday – Explore Park – Packet Pick-up from 5:15pm-6:40pm

Race Day Itinerary

5:15-6:40pm – Packet Pickup and Check-in.

6:45-7:00pm – Race Briefing – Discussion of Race & Course details.

Post Race

– We’ll have the usual MJs food along with water and some Skratch.

– Into the Darkness Awards Ceremony

Age brackets for the races include, for both male and female:

9 & Under; 10-14; 15-19, 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 & over

The top 3 overall male and female finishers for each race will receive distinctive awards.

The top three finishers in each age group will receive a medal recognizing their achievement.

Race Course Description:

There is a lot going on with the Explore Park and every time we are out there there is more work being done.

The race course is a mix of trail and paved and grassy roads. You will start out on the section of road that has been called “vomit hill”. This will give you a nice hill to get spread out before hitting the trails. From there it is a matter of following the person in front of you are the many reflective tacks, glowsticks or trail decor that we have set out for your amusement.

Detailed Course Description:

Some course details may change leading up to race day. What we know for sure is that the race will be headquartered at Journey’s End (Parking Lot D on the map, like 2018 and couple year’s prior to that). We will be setup in or behind the “Camp Store” building.

Course directions;

Start and Finish area on the gravel road to the side of the camp store (L on this MAP)

The start will be at the Yellow gate to the side of Blue Mountain Adventures.

From the start, you will run up “Vomit Hill” to the Brugh Tavern parking lot (Lot B). You will head straight through the lot to the ramp in the sidewalk curb. You will then take the gravel path that goes along the left side of the Tavern.

From here you will come to the old section of the Foresters Trail. At two orange reflective stakes you will take a right down on to the single track trail.

Take this trail to an old wooden section of fencing. Here you will take an almost 180 degree turn at the orange stakes on to the Yellow Trail.

After you cross the large bridge and climb up the switchbacks you will turn left on to the Blue Trail.

Take the Blue Trail for approximately 1.5 miles.

At around 2.5 miles you will take a hard 180 degree left turn where the Blue and Red Trails meet, heading down to the River Walk.

Take the River Walk to the steep hill that goes beside the Mill.

At the top you will come to the Farmstead loop.

Take the Farmstead loop counter clockwise

At the end of the loop, take a right over the bridge to the last .2 miles to the Yellow Gate where you started.

This will be at the “6” on the Map.

RACE DAY RULES:

Race number must be on your front, and visible at all times. Do not tear off the bottom strip until the finish (Even if we chip time the event. The tear tag is our backup).

Follow the marked trail – no short cutting. We have eyes everywhere!

Communicate and be courteous when passing or being passed.

Same goes for our volunteers. They’ve taken their day off to help you.

Headphones (ipods, mp3 players, etc) are permitted only if you keep the volume down so that you can hear other runners behind you and our volunteers when they need to get your attention. Failure to do this will jeopardize the use of headphones for you and the other runners in the future.

External audio, broadcasting music, or other noise is prohibited.

Dogs are NOT permitted.

If you drop out of the race, please let us, course marshal, or volunteer know before leaving the event.

Directions to the Explore Park

You may want to consult this PAGE to verify if the parkway is closed;

Once on the Blue Ridge Parkway go to milepost 115. Take the road into the Explore Park. Once in the park, you will head down Salem Turnpike to the gravel lot at parking lot D. Once this is filled we will start parking on the side of the road heading up the hill you drove down. We’ll be setup under tents behind the camp store building.