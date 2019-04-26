Intro to Bookmaking: Accordion Fold

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Whether you've a lover of books or you just enjoy the thoughtfulness and quality of handmade things, this is the class for you. During this weekday lunch hour, we'll cover some bookmaking basics and provide all the supplies you'll need to create your very own accordion book. Once you have your handmade book, the possibilities are endless! Fill it with poems, sketches, recipes, or found materials. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general, $10 members.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
