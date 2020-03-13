Intro to Bookmaking: Mini Collage Books

× Expand TMA Create your own mini collage book in this lunch time class!

If you love collages and miniature objects, then this is the project for you! In just under an hour, learn how to create a small book from a single sheet of paper and then fill it with paper cut-outs, photos, stickers, ribbon, thread, and more to create a beautiful piece of art. All materials are provided, but feel free to bring small papers and photos that are meaningful to you. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.