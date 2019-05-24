Intro to Bookmaking: Pamphlet Stitch

× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art Create your own handmade book!

Whether you are a lover of books or you just enjoy the thoughtfulness and quality of handmade things, this is the class for you. During this weekday lunch hour, we'll cover bookmaking basics and provide all the supplies you'll need to create your very own bound paperback book. Once you have your handmade book, the possibilities are endless! Fill it with poems, sketches, recipes, or found materials. No experience is necessary! Cost: $12 general, $10 members.