An Intro to Bullet Journaling

Adults 16+

Register Now

$25 adults 16+; $20 members

BYO Journal!

You may have heard of bullet journaling by now-- the daily visually-driven task tracking system that's taking Pinterest by storm. This interesting approach to organization is based on developing visual keys that make sense to each individual to help keep all your ducks in a beautiful row. All you need is a blank journal-- it doesn't even have to have a printed calendar-- and we will teach you the rest.

This is a great system for anyone who can't seem to find the right day planner, or who loves to doodle, or who needs to write things down in order to remember them. You bring the journal, and we will provide the washi tape, high quality felt and gel pens, assorted highlighters, and stickers. This is a FUN way to tackle your resolution to stay organized!