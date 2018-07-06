Intro to Charcoal

Learn the basics of using charcoal! We will use compressed and vine charcoal to practice technical skills and various techniques that are helpful to build value, texture, and contrast in your work.

This fun, messy medium is a great way to loosen up and relax on a Friday afternoon. Professional artist and instructor Mariam Foster will walk you through the basics, and then you can to decide if you want to just play, or dive into the project!

The event costs $25 for the general public and $20 for members.