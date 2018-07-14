Intro to Illustration

Have you ever wanted to practice creating drawings that tell a story? Illustration is the perfect way to add some interest and whimsy to the written word. You don't have to be a professional to find this skill useful in your daily life-- illustrations can bring clarity to project ideas or add interest to letters, cards, and notes.

We will be using a variety of materials, including pencils, ink, markers, and gouache. Each class will focus on a different illustration goal-- telling a story, highlighting a detail, and creating a clear scene. You do not need to have natural drawing skills to learn how to create interesting illustrations! Your unique style and openness can help make your drawings have character.

All levels welcome, all materials provided -- bring your sense of play!

This class is available as a three-class series or can be taken a la carte. Dates are July 14, 21, and 28. Open to teens and adults ages 15+

$120 visitor series, $96 member series | $50 per class visitor, $40 per class member