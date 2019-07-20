Intro to Linoblock Printmaking

to Google Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for one of the most versatile and personalized printmaking processes of its kind: linoblock printmaking. In this introductory three-hour workshop, participants will explore relief printing in a relaxed and informative class environment. Students will design, carve, and print a linoleum block that can be used an endless number of times on personal projects, even after the class is over. All participants will go home with one carved linoleum block and multiple prints that are ready to frame! Instructor: Alison Lee. Cost: $40 general public, $35 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Linoblock Printmaking - 2019-07-20 13:00:00