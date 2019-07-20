Intro to Linoblock Printmaking

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Come and create your own linoblock print!

Join us for one of the most versatile and personalized printmaking processes of its kind: linoblock printmaking. In this introductory three-hour workshop, participants will explore relief printing in a relaxed and informative class environment. Students will design, carve, and print a linoleum block that can be used an endless number of times on personal projects, even after the class is over. All participants will go home with one carved linoleum block and multiple prints that are ready to frame! Instructor: Alison Lee. Cost: $40 general public, $35 members.