Intro to Linoprinting

10:30am - 3:00pm

This introductory course is designed for beginners, but is also open to those who have some experience and would like to leave with a small linoprint.

Linoprinting is a fine art form of printmaking where the printing plate is created from carving into linoleum. The plate is then inked and run through a press. We will introduce you to the process, materials, and techniques, focusing on mark-making.

If there is time, we will also attempt a reduction linocut, or multi-color print. Expect to leave with at least one unique small-scale printing plate and a knowledge of the basics. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch. Seats are limited.

$75 general public | $60 members