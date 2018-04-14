Intro to Linoprinting

to Google Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 iCalendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

10:30am - 3:00pm

Register Now

This introductory course is designed for beginners, but is also open to those who have some experience and would like to leave with a small linoprint.

Linoprinting is a fine art form of printmaking where the printing plate is created from carving into linoleum. The plate is then inked and run through a press. We will introduce you to the process, materials, and techniques, focusing on mark-making.

If there is time, we will also attempt a reduction linocut, or multi-color print. Expect to leave with at least one unique small-scale printing plate and a knowledge of the basics. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch. Seats are limited.

$75 general public | $60 members

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00 iCalendar - Intro to Linoprinting - 2018-04-14 10:30:00