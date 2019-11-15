Intro to Paper Cutting

× Expand At the TMA Come and make cut paper art!

Interested in learning the basics of cut paper art? This one-hour class is a teaser for our longer, project-based weekend intensive. You will learn about the materials needed, the steps necessary to get started, the strategy behind creating a single or multiple-layer design, and, ultimately, you will create a small-scale piece of paper cut art! No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school