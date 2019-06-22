Intro to the Potter's Wheel

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Create your own wheel thrown pottery!

Join us for a fun (and messy!) class to learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel. After watching a demo by instructor and artist Mariam Foster, you will try your hand at throwing a piece of pottery! Sign up for a 90-minute block, or multiple 90-minute blocks, where you won't have to share your wheel until your time is up! Mariam will walk you through each part of the throwing process and make sure you have plenty of practice. This is a great way to get a taste of the art form and decide whether a longer class series is right for you! Fee covers a 90-minute block. Space is limited to two people per time block. This class is offered Sat. 22nd at: 10:30a.m.-12p.m. OR 1- 2:30p.m. OR 2:45-4:15p.m. // Sun. 23rd at: 12-1:30 p.m. OR 1:45-3:15 p.m. OR 3:20-4:50 p.m. Cost: $35 general public, $28 members.