Intro to the Potter's Wheel

Join us for a fun (and messy!) class to learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel. After watching a demo by instructor Mariam Foster, you will try your hand at throwing a piece of pottery! Sign up for a 90-minute block, or multiple 90-minute blocks, where you won't have to share your wheel until your time is up! Mariam will walk you through each part of the throwing process and make sure you have plenty of time to practice. This is a great way to get a taste of the art form and decide whether a longer class series is right for you! Fee covers a 90-minute block. Space is limited to two people per time block. Times vary on both Sat. and Sun.; limited space available please check our website for more details! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $35, $28 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.