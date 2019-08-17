Intro to the Potter's Wheel: Series

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Join us for this pottery series!

Enjoy the transformative and meditative nature of working with clay in this Potter's Wheel Series! The first two sessions will focus on learning the basics of throwing on the wheel, as well as some tricks to make your vessels more successful. After watching a demo from ceramics instructor and artist Mariam Foster, you will have uninterrupted time to work on your wheel, an essential part of getting started in the pottery world. In the last session of this series, you will learn decorating techniques and methods to make your pottery finished and ready for display! This series is open to all levels, from beginners to more experienced potters interested in enhancing their skills.

Register for one 90 minute spot Aug. 17th and 24th from 10-11:30 a.m. OR 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. OR 1:45-3:15 p.m. OR 3:30-5 p.m. AND Aug. 31st from 1-4 p.m.

*Registration reserves your spot for the same 90-minute class time on both 8/17 and 8/24. All registrants will attend the 8/31 session from 1-4pm.