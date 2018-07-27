Join us for a short, experimental workshop on throwing on the potter's wheel!

Designed for those interested in trying it out in a low-key, relaxed environment, this class will give you the chance to watch a demo by professional artist and instructor Mariam Foster, and allow you time to try it out. If you decide you like it, or already know you would like more time, consider signing up for a two-hour slot of individualized instruction on the July 28th Intro to the Potter's Wheel class as well!

The event costs $25 for the general public and $20 for members.