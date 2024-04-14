Intro to Ukulele: 101 with Ash Devine

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $35

During this introductory workshop, we will start from the ground up, building the foundation of playing the ukulele. Through a traditional learning-by-ear method, using familiar songs, we will explore: tuning, posture, form, chord changes, a bit of basic theory, different strumming patterns based on genre, singing and playing, and more! No experience is necessary. Uke is a wonderful gateway instrument to learning the guitar, or for a backdrop to your favorite familiar folk and old time tunes. This workshop is great for adults and/or children. Children age 10 and over are welcome with an accompanying adult.