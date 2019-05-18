× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Join us for an intro to watercolor!

This introductory-level watercolor class is perfect for anyone interested in learning techniques that will leave you inspired and motivated to continue painting. Whether you are trying it for the first time or revisiting the medium, this workshop is great for anyone in need of a low-pressure, relaxing afternoon to “test the water” and create some artwork. We will focus on wet and dry painting techniques, allowing plenty of time to experiment and maybe create a polished piece! Watercolor artist and instructor Mariam Foster will guide you through the process, whatever your painting goal may be. Cost: $35 general, $30 members.