Intro to Watercolor

to Google Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

This introductory-level watercolor class is perfect for anyone interested in learning techniques that will leave you inspired and motivated to continue painting. Whether you are trying it for the first time or revisiting the medium, this workshop is great for anyone in need of a low-pressure, relaxing afternoon to “test the water” and create some artwork. We will focus on wet and dry painting techniques, allowing plenty of time to experiment and maybe create a polished piece! Watercolor artist and instructor Mariam Foster will guide you through the process, whatever your painting goal may be. Cost: $35 general, $30 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
5403425760
to Google Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intro to Watercolor - 2019-05-18 13:00:00