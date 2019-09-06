Intro to Watercolor

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Join us for this introduction to watercolor!

Interested in learning the beautiful art of watercolor? Instructor and professional artist Mariam Foster will introduce you to two kinds of watercolor paints and dozens of techniques in this quick one-hour class. Learn how to build texture, layer color, and work with wet and dry ground to create enchanting effects. This is a great class for beginners and anyone who wants to play! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.