Intro to Watercolor on Yupo Paper

Do you love the fluidity and whimsy of watercolors? Ever wondered how you could get more textures and details in your paintings? In this short, experimental workshop you will learn how to achieve those beautiful effects by using watercolor paints on yupo paper. Yupo paper is synthetic and water-resistant, which means the watercolors must dry by evaporation instead of absorption as it would with regular watercolor paper. This slow drying process adds incredible bursts of color, texture, and richness to your paintings. You will learn several watercolor techniques as well as how to work on this dynamic paper. No experience is necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.