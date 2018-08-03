Intro to Watercolor
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Interested in learning the beautiful art of watercolor? Instructor and professional artist Mariam Foster will introduce you to two kinds of watercolors and dozens of techniques in this quick 2-hour class. Learn how to build texture, layer color, and work with wet and dry ground to create enchanting effects. This is a great class for beginners and anyone who wants to come and play!
The event costs $25 for the general public and $20 for members.
