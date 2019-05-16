Introduction to Conflict Coaching

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

An introduction on how to coach clients, employees, and even friends and family in how to more effectively deal with conflict.

$35.

Community Mediation offers monthly 2-hour seminars designed to help reduce conflict and improve communication, productivity, and happiness!

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
