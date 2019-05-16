Introduction to Conflict Coaching

× Expand Mr. Kim Kristensen Community Mediation (formerly The Conflict Resolution Center) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing more cooperative and less formal methods of resolving conflict. Our services and training include mediation, facilitation, and education.

An introduction on how to coach clients, employees, and even friends and family in how to more effectively deal with conflict.

$35.

Community Mediation offers monthly 2-hour seminars designed to help reduce conflict and improve communication, productivity, and happiness!

Register at: www.roact.org, Classes & Training