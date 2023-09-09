Introduction to Freshwater Snorkeling
Smith Park 1618 Wiley Dr SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, Roanoke, Virginia 24016-4807
This is a FREE program and is open to people age 18+ (15 or older with parental supervision).
On September 9, 2023 at 2pm, Jason Hill, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, will offer an introduction to freshwater snorkeling including a guided snorkeling experience in local waterways. All supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to supply your own. Workshop is limited to 11 participants, so sign up quickly!
