Introduction to Letterpress

Intro to Letterpress

Join the Sourced Press, print shop team to learn the basics of letterpress printing! We will lead you through the process from start to finish, including; design, typesetting, setting the chase, setting up the platen press, printing, and finalizing.

When: Saturday, December 14th, 12 to 4pm

Location: Springhouse’s Print Shop, Sourced Press (in the basement of Springhouse, 144 Silver Maple Lane, Pilot, VA)

Cost: $50. (Minimum of three participants. If we do not meet the minimum we will reschedule to another Saturday.)

No one is turned away for lack of funds. If you cannot afford the listed rate enter an amount that works for you. Learn more about our economic approach here.

Workshops & scholarships made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts & Virginia Humanities.