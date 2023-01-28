× Expand HSWV Join us Saturday, Jan 28 from 1-3pm

If you received a camera for Christmas, or already have one you want a refresher on how to use, join us for an Introductory Camera Class, Saturday, Jan. 28, 1pm-3pm at the museums on Shenandoah Avenue. It will be taught by Rich Davis, museum educator and award-winning photographer.

$40 per person/$30 for members of the Historical Society of Western Virginia

No day-of registrations.

This class will introduce you the skills needed to excel in our photography classes being offered in connection with the new exhibit, The Art of Place. These classes will be offered late winter/early spring and focus on urban and rural photography.