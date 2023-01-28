Introductory Camera Class

to

O. Winston Link Museum 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

If you received a camera for Christmas, or already have one you want a refresher on how to use, join us for an Introductory Camera Class, Saturday, Jan. 28, 1pm-3pm at the museums on Shenandoah Avenue. It will be taught by Rich Davis, museum educator and award-winning photographer.

$40 per person/$30 for members of the Historical Society of Western Virginia

No day-of registrations.

This class will introduce you the skills needed to excel in our photography classes being offered in connection with the new exhibit, The Art of Place. These classes will be offered late winter/early spring and focus on urban and rural photography.

Info

O. Winston Link Museum 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5409825465
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Introductory Camera Class - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Introductory Camera Class - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Introductory Camera Class - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Introductory Camera Class - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 ical