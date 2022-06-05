IRON MAN 70.3

Ride the Ridge

Experience the Blue Ridge Mountains like never before while kicking off your season with an epic early summer race at the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge. No other bike course on the circuit showcases such natural beauty as athletes Ride The Ridge and take on the soon to be famous climb, Bear Wallow Gap. The majestic mountains provide a scenic backdrop for all the outdoor adventures in the Roanoke Valley. Roanoke is the largest city on the world-famous Appalachian Trail and sets the stage for amazing outdoor adventures.

Carilion Clinic's IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge offers slots to the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.