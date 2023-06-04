IRON MAN 70.3

× Expand Carilion Clinic Iron Man

Ride the Ridge

Experience the Blue Ridge Mountains like never before while kicking off your season with an epic early summer race at the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge. No other bike course on the circuit showcases such natural beauty as athletes Ride The Ridge and take on the famous climb, Bear Wallow Gap. The majestic mountains provide a scenic backdrop for all the outdoor adventures in the Roanoke Valley. Roanoke is the largest city on the world-famous Appalachian Trail and sets the stage for amazing outdoor adventures.

2024 Bike Course Change

In 2024, the National Park Service will begin extensive road improvements to the Blue Ridge Parkway. These essential improvements will impact the event following the 2023 edition for an unknown time.

However, the 2023 event will still take place on this iconic roadway, and this year may be your last chance for a couple of years to ride with us on a closed to vehicle traffic bike course through one of America’s most treasured landscapes.

Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge will host the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 North American TriClub Championship – Southeast.