We got you just what you wanted for Christmas - a shiny, new Isaac Hadden Family Christmas Jam! Isaac will bring his organ trio brothers, Bill Stevens & Iajhi Hampden, along with bass guitar addition Jake Dempsey (Dead Reckoning, Darkside Experience, & more).

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! Also joining the Family Jam will be the infamous Ron Holloway - a legendary sax player who has performed with everyone from Dizzy Gillispie to Warren Haynes.

BUT THERE'S MORE! The incredible duo of Keshia Bailey & Roanoke native Allen Thompson (LadyCouch) will be lending their vocal skills to the mix.

EVEN MORE MORE! Jay Starling (Leftover Salmon, Love Canon) is jumping in the mix to help make this the jammiest jam ever jammed!

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio (IHOT) is a heavy-hitting, improvisational, cosmic groove ensemble carving out a distinct voice in the world of funk, jazz, rock, and R&B. The group performs intricate yet accessible original music and fresh arrangements of classic tunes.

The powerful creative forces of Isaac Hadden, Bill Stevens, and Iajhi Hampden combine to create deep musical conversations that are unique to each show. These three musicians strive to create a group that functions as its own instrument, where each member contributes equally to create fresh textures and soundscapes.

An excellent tenor saxophonist with an open mind who is best-known for his hard bop-oriented performances and recordings, Ron Holloway started playing music in the seventh grade. He worked in R&B and funk bands early on, and sat in with such players as Sonny Rollins, Freddie Hubbard, and Dizzy Gillespie. After playing with Gil Scott-Heron during 1981-1988, Holloway (sounding a bit like Stanley Turrentine) was in Dizzy Gillespie's last band (1989-1992). He has recorded several albums as a leader for Milestone.

LadyCouch was born out of Keshia Bailey and Allen Thompson’s love for one another and their love for honest, soulful music. Although their friendship stretches back years, it wasn’t until the winter of 2017 they decided to share a stage. After a show at Nashville’s Exit/In where they were on the same bill, they realized their already strong individual voices had power and depth they never thought possible when combined. When LadyCouch is on stage, they do everything with a purpose and drive that’s rare to see in a group that large. While their sound might be reminiscent of the huge hippie orchestras of decades past, the group is by no means a nostalgia act. Their approach to writing, melodies, harmonies and improvisation is as original and refreshing as you can get. As far as they are concerned, LadyCouch is the Future and the Future Looks Fine.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.