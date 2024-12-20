× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Ready for a jamfest of EPIC proportions? The Isaac Hadden Family Christmas Jam is back with a killer lineup including Jeff Sipe and Taylor Lee (Sipe Trio), Chris Bullock (Snarky Puppy), Erin Lunsford, Bill Stevens (IHOT, Red Panda), and Thommy Knoles (The Fritz, Anon Trio). PLUS the evening will include an acoustic Isaac Hadden Project set feat Foster Burton, Jake Dempsey, and Matt Leonard (Dead Reckoning). Spend the holidays with your JAM FAM!

Isaac Hadden is a young, genre-smashing guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader from Southwest, VA, currently based in Asheville, NC. His cutting-edge playing style, animated stage presence, and passion and talent have helped him build a supportive fanbase in the United States and abroad. His band, the Isaac Hadden Project, features highly respected Southwest VA veterans Jake Dempsey, Matt Leonard, and Foster Burton. The heavy-hitting improvisational funk-rock quintet has gained notoriety on the music festival circuit and the east-coast jam band scene for its high-energy performances and tight, dynamic improvisation. His newest project, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, features grammy-nominated LA drummer Iajhi Hampden and esteemed NC-Based Organ/Keyboardist Bill Stevens. This unconventional organ trio carves out a unique sound in the world of funk, jazz, rock, and R&B. Isaac can also be seen performing regular solo acoustic sets. He combines his guitar skills with soulful vocals and a repertoire that defies characterization, using live looping to create grooving, dynamic music in a more intimate setting. Hadden and his bands have shared the stage and performed support sets for a growing list of legendary guitarists, including Eric Gales, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Marcus Rezak, and others.

In addition to his projects, Hadden’s work ethic and versatility make him a frequent call among artists and musicians as a sit-in and session player. From a young age, Hadden has had the privilege of performing alongside some of the hottest acts on the national touring circuit, including Roosevelt Collier, BIG Something, Travers Brothership, Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer, Big Daddy Love, Ron Holloway, and Larry Keel Experience, to name a few. Voted 2022’s Best of the Blue Ridge in the Artists/Musicians category, Isaac Hadden’s musicianship, dedication, and high-energy performances routinely bend brainwaves and keep listeners coming back for more.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.