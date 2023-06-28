× Expand Grandin Theatre

"FLOYDFEST MEET-UP SHOW"

Come funk out at the Grandin and catch the Isaac Hadden Organ Trio one month before they head up the Mountain for FloydFest 23~Forever (2023). Get some Floydfest swag and get primed and ready for the new venue!

Wed 6/28

Doors| 6:00pm

Showtime | 7:00pm

Tickets | General Admission: $16 + tax (Advanced), $19 + tax (Day of Show)

Location | Main Theatre

Runtime | Two 60-70 minute sets, with a 20 minute intermission

Show Type | This is a stand-up show for those who wish to dance stage-side. Seating is available throughout the Theatre for those who wish to sit. Under 18 welcome with adult supervision.

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio (IHOT) is a hard-grooving, improvisational, cosmic chamber ensemble, redefining the modern organ trio and carving out a distinct voice in the world of funk, jazz, rock, and R&B. The group performs intricate yet accessible original music and fresh arrangements of classic tunes. Always hungry to push the boundaries, IHOT takes listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles, exploring the limits of how much sound a trio can make.