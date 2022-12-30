Isaac Hadden Organ Trio w/ Rebekah Todd

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 7:30p

Isaac Hadden is a young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist from Southwest, VA, currently based in Asheville, NC. He is gaining attention for his passion and talent, and building a supportive fanbase in the United States and abroad. He has played alongside some of the hottest acts on the music festival circuit and performed supporting sets for a growing list of legendary guitarists. He fronts the Isaac Hadden Project, an improvisational jazz-infused funk-rock group comprised of seasoned professionals from Southwest, VA as well as Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, an unconventional jazz-funk group that features powerhouse musicians from western NC. He also performs regular solo acoustic shows, making use of live looping and a unique approach to the acoustic guitar. With over a decade of musical experience, his fresh, high-energy performances routinely leave audiences clamoring for more.

Rebekah Todd approaches the stage as an open book. The audience is taken on a dynamic journey from minimal whispers to soaring and roaring vocals that tell tales of times passed and hopes for the future. This powerhouse vocalist brings a blend of old school soul and new school Americana. Originally from the tiny crossroads of Benson, NC, these days when Todd is asked where she is based, she often answers “my van”. Whether solo or full band, one is sure to leave the musical space feeling whiplashed from the raw emotion and human experience that Todd brings to each and every performance.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.