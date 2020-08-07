"Island of Self" Art Exhibition

× Expand Lacey Leonard Flatten the Curve. 2020. Analog Collage on Paper

OPENING RECEPTION:

Art-by-Night Friday, August 7th, 2020

CLOSING RECEPTION:

Friday, September 18th, 2020 / 6-9 pm

Go somewhere more present,

In the midst of suffering,

Close to a desert island,

There is a tinge of blue in the water.

We are the passive victims of a restless planet,

I close my eyes to recreate the Northern Lights.

I contemplate my past and every hour.

The game went on in a deathly silence.

Then, I got out of bed and danced.

To buy back all life.

Above Imaged: “Flatten the Curve” / Website laceyleonard.space

Island of Self is an exhibition of works by Lacey Leonard. Analog Collages investigate process, time, and the meditative quality of repetitive motion to create a visual illusion. The work may seem digitally altered but is actually the result of laying strips of found images next to each other and delighting in the new and otherworldly expressions.

Lacey Leonard is a visual artist from Houston, Texas. After receiving her BFA in Sculpture and Extended Media from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015, Lacey hiked the Appalachian Trail stretching from Georgia to Maine; covering 2,189.1 miles in six months. Lacey is currently the Assistant Gallery Director at Roanoke College and maintains a studio practice in Roanoke, Virginia.

Gallery located at Campbell Ave SW and 5th Street

(Enter on 5th Street between Campbell Ave SW and Salem Ave)

AFTER OPENING RECEPTION, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY:

Cell: Edward Hettig, 607.226.2473

By Appointment Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday 1 to 3:30

Fridays, 7-8:30 pm

Contact via Email: hettig@alexander-heath.com